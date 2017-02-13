At least one lucky woman in Bluffton ...

At least one lucky woman in Bluffton can tell you what actor Jason Segal smells like

"He smells like heaven and dreams and like my future baby daddy," Kris Kiser of Hilton Head Island told me Monday afternoon, about an hour after Segal walked into The Corner Perk in Old Town Bluffton, where she's a manager. Kiser posted on a photo of the encounter on Facebook shortly after Segal, the star of "How I Met Your Mother" and "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Freaks and Geeks" to name a few, stopped in for a hot latte with almond milk.

