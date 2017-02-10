After a simple traffic stop, this man on Hilton Head Island was charged for trafficking cocaine
A man on Hilton Head Island was arrested Thursday after Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies found 21 grams of suspected marijuana and 13.3 grams of suspected cocaine in his car. Jovani Cuenca was charged with trafficking cocaine and simple possession of marijuana after law enforcement pulled over his silver Dodge Stratus on Gumtree Road for swerving in and out of lanes around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC