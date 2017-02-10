After a simple traffic stop, this man on Hilton Head Island was charged for trafficking cocaine

A man on Hilton Head Island was arrested Thursday after Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies found 21 grams of suspected marijuana and 13.3 grams of suspected cocaine in his car. Jovani Cuenca was charged with trafficking cocaine and simple possession of marijuana after law enforcement pulled over his silver Dodge Stratus on Gumtree Road for swerving in and out of lanes around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.

