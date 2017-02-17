Accident on U.S. 278 near Spanish Wells Road cleared, all lanes open
The accident that occurred around 4:25 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 278 near Spanish Wells Road on Hilton Head Island has been cleared, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reports. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office sent out an advisory that an accident occurred on U.S. 278 blocked both West and East bound lanes.
