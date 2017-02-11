11 Beaufort County residents detained in immigration sweep
At least 11 Beaufort County residents were detained this past week by the Department of Homeland Security's Enforcement and Removal Office, according to reports from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, which assisted the federal agency. The operation appears to be part of a national effort by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to locate and detain foreign-born residents who have committed "immigration violations."
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
