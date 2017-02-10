10 things you didna t know about historic Mitchelville in honor of Freedom Day

Visitors and volunteers celebrated the history of Mitchelville, the first self-governing town of freed slaves in the country, on Hilton Head Island with a Gullah breakfast, walking tours, songs and a play on Feb. 4, 2017. A volunteer recited facts about Mitchelville and the Civil War to guests in honor of Freedom Day in Fish Haul Creek Park on Hilton Head Island Saturday afternoon.

