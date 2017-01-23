Town of Hilton Head to fund debris re...

Town of Hilton Head to fund debris removal for some poor communities denied by FEMA

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Island Packet

A pile of debris from Hurricane Matthew is seen along the shoulder of Cobia Court, a private road off of Squire Pope Road, on Jan. 19, 2017. The Town of Hilton Head Island announced Tuesday that it will fund Hurricane Matthew debris removal for some of the island's poorest communities recently denied funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Tue SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec 30 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Beach re-nourishment program on HHI Nov '16 Womanwondering 2
News Understanding the Beaufort County referendum Nov '16 Juan 1
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,653 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC