Town of Hilton Head to fund debris removal for some poor communities denied by FEMA
A pile of debris from Hurricane Matthew is seen along the shoulder of Cobia Court, a private road off of Squire Pope Road, on Jan. 19, 2017. The Town of Hilton Head Island announced Tuesday that it will fund Hurricane Matthew debris removal for some of the island's poorest communities recently denied funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Tue
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC