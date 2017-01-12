Think you know Beaufort dining? Herea...

Think you know Beaufort dining? Herea s how to explore Restaurant Week

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Island Packet

Eight restaurants around town are participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina from Jan. 12 to Jan. 22, where customers can chose from multi-course, prix-fixed meals to sample Beaufort's dining opportunities. Participating restaurants include Anchorage 1770 - The Ribaut Social Club; Breakwater Restaurant & Bar; Crosta Pizzeria; Fat Patties; Nautilis Seafood and Grill; Old Bull Tavern; Plums Restaurant; Q on Bay; Red Rooster Cafe; and Saltus River Grill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec 30 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Beach re-nourishment program on HHI Nov '16 Womanwondering 2
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Nov '16 skeptic 18
News Understanding the Beaufort County referendum Nov '16 Juan 1
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,942,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC