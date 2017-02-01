There's one fewer place to get beer at the Triangle, but a new tenant might be on the way
There's one fewer bar to frequent on your outings to the Triangle on the southend of Hilton Head Island. Hilton Head Brewing Company Pub at 7D Greenwood Drive is closed and property owners are looking for a new tenant.
