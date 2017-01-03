Some Hilton Head residents say this decision will result in less safety, more traffic

As a years-long feud regarding the use of "lock-out" condominium units on Hilton Head Island continues to burn, the town's Planning Commission added fuel to the fire Wednesday when it decided to allow the controversial practice in timeshares. The changes, if approved at an undetermined date by Town Council, would allow the construction or renovation of timeshares for the purpose of lock-outs in specific areas, including the Mitchelville, South Forest Beach, Coligny and Bradley Circle regions.

