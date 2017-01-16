Sharon Weston Broome sworn in as first female mayor of Baton Rouge
Before a standing-room only crowd, Sharon Weston Broome took the oath of office Monday night at the Raising Cane's River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts, officially becoming the first female mayor of Baton Rouge. No more status quo was the key theme of a passionate speech by Weston Broome just moments after she was sworn in.
