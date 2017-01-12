Seafood lovers, mark your calendars: Hilton Head Seafood Fest coming up

Get ready, seafood lovers: To mark its 10th year, the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival is planning an expanded week of events Feb. 20-26. Events include culinary workshops, Lowcountry adventures on the water, a new VIP Lounge, Kids Zone, Artisan Market, celebrity chef demonstrations and music from the Town Mountain bluegrass band and Deas-Guyz, according to a news release.

