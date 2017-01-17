Reports of mermaid sightings on Hilton Head Island turn out to be true ... sort of
Nina Leipold lounges on Dolphin Seafari, where she will be giving mermaid tours of Hilton Head Island starting this spring. That was my first question when I saw photos on Instagram of Nina Leipold lounging on a Hilton Head Island jetty in full mermaid tail.
