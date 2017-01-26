Rare leatherback sea turtle found str...

Rare leatherback sea turtle found stranded on Hilton Head beach

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

Amber Kuehn, manager of the Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Protection Project, talks, on Jan. 26, 2017, about the first sea turtle stranding of the year on Hilton Head: a leatherback sea turtle that was found dead on the toe of the island at Land's End in Sea Pines. Very few people in the world can say they have encountered three great white sharks in one day, but Chip Michalove and his crew at Outcast Sport Fishing can.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) Jan 24 SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec 30 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Beach re-nourishment program on HHI Nov '16 Womanwondering 2
News Understanding the Beaufort County referendum Nov '16 Juan 1
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,052 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC