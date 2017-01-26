Rare leatherback sea turtle found stranded on Hilton Head beach
Amber Kuehn, manager of the Hilton Head Island Sea Turtle Protection Project, talks, on Jan. 26, 2017, about the first sea turtle stranding of the year on Hilton Head: a leatherback sea turtle that was found dead on the toe of the island at Land's End in Sea Pines. Haynes Werner, 24, is one of 30 licensed, active falconers in South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
