Owners of Palmetto Baya s beached boats face possible penalties as contractor vows to help them

At least three owners who live on their boats have the miracle they've been waiting for since Hurricane Matthew tossed their homes out of the water. Big'Um Decks n' Docks, a Florida based company, is willing to foot the bill for a 130-ton crane to lift their boats out of the tangle of docks and stranded boats but they still have one problem, they need land for the crane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.