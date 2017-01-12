Owners of Palmetto Baya s beached boats face possible penalties as contractor vows to help them
At least three owners who live on their boats have the miracle they've been waiting for since Hurricane Matthew tossed their homes out of the water. Big'Um Decks n' Docks, a Florida based company, is willing to foot the bill for a 130-ton crane to lift their boats out of the tangle of docks and stranded boats but they still have one problem, they need land for the crane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC