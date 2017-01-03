Our friends from up north offer us Southerners a little advice on how to stay safe and warm in winter weather With a weekend cold front promising to bring the coldest weather of the winter so far - with there even being an oh-so-slight chance of frozen precipitation - we went out to Hilton Head Island's Coligny Beach Park on Jan. 6, 2017, and asked some visitors from up north for a few tips on surviving the cold snap. Our friends from up north offer us Southerners a little advice on how to stay safe and warm in winter weather Hunting Island State Park remains closed after Hurricane Matthew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.