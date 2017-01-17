More than $5,000 worth of items stolen in a locked home on Hilton Head Island
A woman filed a report with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Wednesday after her purse, wallet, iPhone and iPad - items worth more than $5,000 - went missing Jan. 16 in her locked home on Hilton Head Island while she slept. Before heading to bed, the woman told deputies she left these items on her kitchen table Jan. 15. When she woke up the next morning, her belongings were nowhere to be found.
