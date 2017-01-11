Monday fire on Hilton Head claims life of familya s dog
Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to the structure fire at 281 Fish Haul Road around 4:10 p.m. to find flames showing from a portion of hte home and heavy smoke coming from all sides of the roof, according to a Fire & Rescue news release. The fire originated in one of the bedrooms of the residence and spread to two adjoining bedrooms and the attic, the release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC