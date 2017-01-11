Monday fire on Hilton Head claims lif...

Monday fire on Hilton Head claims life of familya s dog

Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to the structure fire at 281 Fish Haul Road around 4:10 p.m. to find flames showing from a portion of hte home and heavy smoke coming from all sides of the roof, according to a Fire & Rescue news release. The fire originated in one of the bedrooms of the residence and spread to two adjoining bedrooms and the attic, the release said.

