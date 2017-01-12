Median price of S.C. homes more than $185,000 in December

The median price of homes sold in South Carolina during December was up nearly 6% from December 2015 to $185,403, according to a monthly report from the S.C. Association of Realtors . The Hilton Head Island area had the highest median price for the month at $298,995, while Southern Midlands recorded the lowest median price at $87,450, the report said.

