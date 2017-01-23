Lightning-sparked fire destroys Bluffton shed
Lightning ignited the fire which destroyed this storage shed belonging to Bluffton resident James Baker around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2017. Bluffton Township Fire District firefighters extinguished the blaze, department spokesman Randy Hunter said.
