'It was openly acceptable to be racist': How a Bluffton pastor endured 'horrific' school integration

Bluffton pastor Dr. Jon Black, of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette that enduring school integration while in elementary school in Sumter, S.C., included some "horrific" times. Back then, said Black, 59, racism was "openly acceptable."

