Hurricane debris removal is occurring along I-95 in Jasper County
Motorists might want to exercise additional caution when driving along I-95 in Jasper County as crews work to remove debris from Hurricane Matthew that is strewn along the right-of-way. On Jan. 5, 2017, debris removal was occurring along the shoulder of southbound I-95 for several miles south of Exit 21 in Ridgeland.
