Hilton Heada s poorest residents need help moving hurricane debris
Indian Pipe Lane resident Helen Green and Town Councilman Marc Grant express their frustrations on FEMA refusing to pick up storm debris along some private roads in non-plantation areas of Hilton Head Island on Jan. 19, 2017. More than three months following Hurricane Matthew, there is now a plan in place to pick up debris from some of the poorest communities on Hilton Head Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC