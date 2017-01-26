Hilton Heada s poorest residents need...

Hilton Heada s poorest residents need help moving hurricane debris

Indian Pipe Lane resident Helen Green and Town Councilman Marc Grant express their frustrations on FEMA refusing to pick up storm debris along some private roads in non-plantation areas of Hilton Head Island on Jan. 19, 2017. More than three months following Hurricane Matthew, there is now a plan in place to pick up debris from some of the poorest communities on Hilton Head Island.

