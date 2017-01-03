Hilton Head Island condo fire trapped man on balcony

Our friends from up north offer us Southerners a little advice on how to stay safe and warm in winter weather This man was alone in a third story unit when a fire started in the bedroom around 8 a.m. The condominium was part of The Sea Cloisters on Starfish Drive. Cherri Sabo / Submitted Beaufort County appears to have been spared the worst effects of a winter storm on Jan. 7, 2017, in this update from Coligny Beach on Hilton head Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.