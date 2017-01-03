Hilton Head Island artist Joyce Nagela s work to be shown in China

"Shore Scramblers," a delightfully energetic pastel painting by Hilton Head Island island artist Joyce Nagel, was recently selected by the Pastel Society of America for submission to the Chinese Exhibition for circulation throughout China. Nagel's work was juried into the 45-year-old society at its Annual International Exhibition in September at the National Arts Club in Gramercy Park, N.Y. She was awarded the title of Master Pastelist at the 2012 Annual Exhibit, having won three major awards in their Annual Exhibitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.