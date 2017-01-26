Hilton Head Christian through the years
In this photo from June, 27, 1984, Rev. Chuck Colclasure, from left, pastor of Hilton Head Presbyterian, stands with Louis Jaffe and Floyd Bergman, Headmaster of Hilton Head Christian Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|3 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC