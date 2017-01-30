Hilton Head-Bluffton chamber hands ou...

Hilton Head-Bluffton chamber hands out annual awards

Courtesy of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Sue West Educator of the Year Award winner Mary Baker, left, with chamber board chair Jay Wiendl. An information technology health care company that recently announced an expansion received the 2016 Bluffton Regional Business Council Member of the Year Award at the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Masquerade Ball on Saturday at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa.

