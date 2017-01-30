HHI hurricane recovery to impact tourist season
There are about two months left until the start of the tourist season on Hilton Head Island, but there is still plenty of work to be done before the island is back to normal following Hurricane Matthew - including debris removal and the reopening of a few of the island's attractions. The town manager says despite storm cleanup being almost complete, the debris removal process will continue over the next few months and will have an impact on the upcoming tourist season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC