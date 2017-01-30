HHI hurricane recovery to impact tourist season

There are about two months left until the start of the tourist season on Hilton Head Island, but there is still plenty of work to be done before the island is back to normal following Hurricane Matthew - including debris removal and the reopening of a few of the island's attractions. The town manager says despite storm cleanup being almost complete, the debris removal process will continue over the next few months and will have an impact on the upcoming tourist season.

