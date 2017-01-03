Heads up, foodies and deal lovers: Chamber Restaurant Week is coming soon
The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce has announced Chamber Restaurant Week will return to the Lowcountry from Jan. 21 through Jan. 28. Now in its ninth year, Chamber Restaurant Week is modeled after events in cities such as New York and Los Angeles as a way to showcase the Lowcountry's culinary offerings during a traditionally slow time of year for business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC