Fraum Chiropractic Life Center Wins 2016 Readers Choice Award for 9th Year

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. , Jan. 15, 2017 -- Dr. Brad Fraum and staff are honored to have been awarded the Hilton Head Monthly's Readers Choice Awards for 2016. The event honoring Fraum Chiropractic Life Center for the 9th consecutive year was held at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island on December 1st.

Start the conversation, or Read more at P&T Community.