Ever been locked in an a escape rooma ? Hilton Head Island now has one you can enter
The Buckman family, from left, Caleb, Andreah, George and Josh, are the masterminds behind HHI Escape. Here, they are photographed on Jan. 14, 2017, on the set -- or escape room -- of their "Wall Street Revenge" game -- the fictional office of Wall Street mogul Shae "Shae D" Daniels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC