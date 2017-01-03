Dada s plea to daughter: Dear Ann Talley, I need a raise
Your mother and I were starting the new year right this week, cleaning and straightening and throwing out old stuff, when we found this letter from you. It's from 1996, and you wrote to me at work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC