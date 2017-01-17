Community Foundation of the Lowcountry donates more than $120k for Hurricane Matthew recovery
The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has awarded a total of $127,720 in disaster recovery and rebuilding grants to local organizations working directly with individuals affected by Hurricane Matthew. Hilton Head Island Recreation Association was awarded $7,500 to provide childcare scholarships for families who experienced financial hardship following the hurricane.
