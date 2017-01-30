Clerks run out of their shoes to machete-wielding robber
Yemassee police are searching for a man who robbed a Family Dollar store at 301 Yemassee Highway on Jan. 26, 2017, armed with a machete and wearing a single white glove at 10:13 p.m. The armed man reportedly walked into the the store just before closing and demanded all the cash in the register. The man's face was covered, but the Yemassee Police Department believe he is in his early to mid 20s, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has a medium complexion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beaufort County, SC Drug Bust (Aug '12)
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|8
|Area marijuana smuggler sentenced to more than ... (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|33
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Jan 24
|SARAH156
|19
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec '16
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC