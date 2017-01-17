Brand New Sama s Club Opens Doors in ...

Brand New Sama s Club Opens Doors in Bluffton this Thursday

11 hrs ago

The 139,000 square foot facility will replace the Hilton Head location which opened more than 20 years ago. The community is invited to attend the grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony this Thursday at 8 a.m. Non-members are welcome to check out the club by simply asking for a one day pass at the Membership desk.

