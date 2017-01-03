Bluffton police officer put on probation after a a mistakea of an arrest
A Bluffton Police Department investigator has been reprimanded and put on probation after leading an operation that resulted in an improper arrest. On Dec. 8, 2016, investigators from that department improperly arrested a man outside of their jurisdiction.
