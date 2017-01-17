Bluffton man met 'magnificent' MLK several times

Bluffton resident Jacob Martin was born and raised just down the street from Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, where we spoke with him Jan. 15, 2017. But for a large portion of Martin's life, he worked as a police officer in other cities, including Detroit, where in 1950 he met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while working security for the global icon.

