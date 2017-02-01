Beaufort County students might have to enter lotteries for school choice slots this year
As school choice registration opens Wednesday to place Beaufort County students into programs outside their home attendance area, parents eyeing certain options now face the possibility they may not get what they want. For the first time, as many as seven schools could be forced into lotteries to accept students into a limited number of slots.
