Bay Point Island no longer Hilton Head Town Council priority for 2017

Bay Point Island was removed from the Town of Hilton Head Island's 2017 priority list by the Town Council Tuesday, just days after questions were raised in an article by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette about a personal and financial relationship among the mayor, a council member and key player for the project. Town staff will review an annexation request for the 347-acre island, which is the proposed site of a $100 million five-star resort run by Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas out of Bangkok, Thailand, council members said Tuesday.

