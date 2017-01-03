Bakery on Hilton Head Island to celebrate opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony and a Kinga s Cakea

Hilton Head Social Bakery will have its official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at 17 Harbourside Lane 1G in Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina on Hilton Head Island. In celebration, the new bakery will prepare the traditional "King's Cake" for customers, a French tradition in recognition of the Christian holiday Epiphany on Jan. 6 that honors the Magi who came to visit the baby Jesus.

