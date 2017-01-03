Attempted dance with Sheriffa s Office deputy ends in womana s arrest

A woman who allegedly refused to leave a Hilton Head Island restaurant on Sunday morning was charged with public disorderly conduct after she tried to dance with a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy. The woman received the misdemeanor charge around 1:20 a.m. after she was asked several times by management at One Hot Mama's on Greenwood Drive to leave the establishment after she allegedly became intoxicated and began using profanity toward other patrons, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.