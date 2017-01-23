Arrest made in parking lot fight at Hilton Head Middle School
The second suspect in a Nov. 1 disturbing schools incident at Hilton Head Middle School was arrested Friday morning at the Hilton Head Goodwill, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. A spat in the school parking lot in November between Melissa Young and Lakika Brown, both of Hilton Head Island, led to the assault of a sheriff's deputy who attempted to break up the fight, the report said.
