Arrest made in parking lot fight at H...

Arrest made in parking lot fight at Hilton Head Middle School

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

The second suspect in a Nov. 1 disturbing schools incident at Hilton Head Middle School was arrested Friday morning at the Hilton Head Goodwill, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. A spat in the school parking lot in November between Melissa Young and Lakika Brown, both of Hilton Head Island, led to the assault of a sheriff's deputy who attempted to break up the fight, the report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilton Head Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14) 41 min SARAH156 19
John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10) Dec 30 Duhtheydiditthems... 28
News 3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe Dec '16 Kevin 1
News 'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ... Nov '16 light of the world 2
Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 13
Beach re-nourishment program on HHI Nov '16 Womanwondering 2
News Understanding the Beaufort County referendum Nov '16 Juan 1
See all Hilton Head Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now

Hilton Head Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilton Head Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Hilton Head Islan...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,210,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC