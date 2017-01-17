Are you ready to celebrate Gullah cul...

Are you ready to celebrate Gullah culture? Hilton Head festival set for February

Read more: The Island Packet

The 2017 Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration and Festival is gearing up for its 21st year, with events set for February, according to a news release. NIBCAA, South Carolina's Gullah Cultural Ambassador, is presenting the celebration and festival, which will include its Arts, Crafts and Food Expo, a Sweetheart Ball and Arts Ob We People exhibit and sale.

