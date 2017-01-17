Are you ready to celebrate Gullah culture? Hilton Head festival set for February

The 2017 Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration and Festival is gearing up for its 21st year, with events set for February, according to a news release. NIBCAA, South Carolina's Gullah Cultural Ambassador, is presenting the celebration and festival, which will include its Arts, Crafts and Food Expo, a Sweetheart Ball and Arts Ob We People exhibit and sale.

