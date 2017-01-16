16-ft Great White Shark caught off Hilton Head Island
Outcast Sport Fishing out of Hilton Head Island tagged and released its second Great White Shark of the season on New Year's Eve. In a Facebook post, Captain Chip Michalove said he wasn't planning on tagging a Great White in the dark, but the 16-foot shark showed up late in the day and they made it happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John and Elizabeth Calvert Cold Case Gets New L... (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Duhtheydiditthems...
|28
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC