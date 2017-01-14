14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone to speak to Liberal Men of the Lowcountry
The Liberal Men of the Lowcountry will host 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffy Stone at an upcoming lunch meeting scheduled for noon on Feb. 8. at the Indigo Run Golf Club, 101 Berwick Dr., Hilton Head Island. Stone will give a talk "on his office's role in assisting victims of crime, his approach to dealing with violent crime and other legal issues that concern the citizens of the county," according to an organization news release.
