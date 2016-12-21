What could be rolling through Hilton Head Island in 2018
By the 2018 tourism season, a free trolley could be shuttling residents and visitors between major attractions on Hilton Head Island. Palmetto Breeze Executive Director Mary Lou Franzoni says a federal grant could help bring the service to the island that has struggled with transportation issues, specifically on its south side.
