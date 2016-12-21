Three months after Hurricane Matthew, dog owners cut off from park access on Hilton Head
When Honey and her owner, Mike Newman of Hilton Head Island, arrived at the Chaplin Community Park dog park Wednesday afternoon, they discovered two things that had not been there the day before, or the day before that, or any other day in the past few months: a padlocked gate and a sign reading "Park closed until further notice" in big red letters. Though the dog park, Honey's only spot to run freely and play with other dogs and the only public dog park in southern Beaufort County, has technically been closed for the nearly three months since Hurricane Matthew, its sudden inaccessibility came as a surprise.
