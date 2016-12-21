THOMPSON: Lessons from Charleston

Reading the news coverage over the past week of the federal trial of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who senselessly gunned down nine black people during Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, has brought back memories from when I had an up-close view of people affected by the massacre. On the evening of June 17, 2015, I was at a library two hours away from Charleston in Bluffton, S.C. , where I was living and working at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.