THOMPSON: Lessons from Charleston
Reading the news coverage over the past week of the federal trial of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who senselessly gunned down nine black people during Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, has brought back memories from when I had an up-close view of people affected by the massacre. On the evening of June 17, 2015, I was at a library two hours away from Charleston in Bluffton, S.C. , where I was living and working at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.
Add your comments below
Hilton Head Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Marines face courts-martial in hazing probe
|Dec 14
|Kevin
|1
|'They put us through hell': A Marine abused at ...
|Nov '16
|light of the world
|2
|Hilton Head Island Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Beach re-nourishment program on HHI
|Nov '16
|Womanwondering
|2
|What's up with Grace Bible Camp St Helena (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|skeptic
|18
|Understanding the Beaufort County referendum
|Nov '16
|Juan
|1
|Beaufort needs a Night Club or better night per...
|Nov '16
|9Livez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilton Head Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC