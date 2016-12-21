Steamer Seafood to move, new restaurant to open in its old Coligny Plaza location

A sign for Fish, a new seafood and raw bar restaurant, says it will open in the Coligny Plaza in the former Steamer Seafood location by spring. Steamer Seafood has been at its Coligny Plaza location on Hilton Head Island for 20 years, according to its website, but it appears the restaurant is looking for a change of scenery and that a new restaurant will be taking its place in the shopping center.

