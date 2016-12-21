Sinkholes growing problem on Hilton Head following Hurricane Matthew
At the Hilton Head Town Council meeting Dec. 20, 2016, the man in charge of hurricane recovery on the island, Charles Cousins, talked about the latest sinkhole in Hilton Head Plantation, and why more are expected. Charles Cousins, right, who is overseeing recovery from Hurricane Matthew on Hilton Head, briefs town council, including Mayor David Bennett and town manager Steve Riley, during a meeting Tuesday night at the Hilton Head Public Library.
